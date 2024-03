To the editor:

Paul Reece is the best man to lead our current Sheriff’s Office. He has the integrity and knowledge for the job. Paul can be counted on and if he says he will do something, he will follow through. He has unmeasurable experience in all situations, where the protection of the people are at stake.

When placing your vote, vote for Paul. Business as the “good old boys club” needs finished as we enter a new future.

Candace Ryan

Troy