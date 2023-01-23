Sonnanstein earns Paul Harris Fellow recognition

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Rotary Foundation Committee Chair, Stan Evans, presented a certificate and pin recently to Rotarian Liz Sonnanstine for achieving her first Paul Harris Fellow recognition.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. Sonnanstine has been a Rotarian since 2014, and currently serves as president of the organization.

Tipp City Rotary Speaker Chair Carli Amlin also welcomed Seeds of Hope Executive Director Katie Vasil to recent Rotary Club meeting.

Since its inception in 2019, Seeds of Hope has fulfilled the needs of hundreds of families and children from 11 counties in Ohio who are handling the constant changes in foster and kinship care.

The organization accepts financial and tangible donations that all go toward the needs of foster children.

To learn more about Seeds of Hope and their resources visit www.seedsofhopeoh.org or email [email protected]