Speakeasy Miso to open in Old Masonic Temple Building

TROY — The owner of Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield is bringing Japanese-inspired cuisine to downtown Troy, with plans to open a new bar and restaurant called Speakeasy Miso.

The new business will be located in the old Masonic Temple building on West Main Street as soon as remodeling work is completed this spring or summer.

“The restaurant will be an izakaya, which is a Japanese pub,” Speakesy Miso owner Kim Frazier said. “The menu will be Ramen, sushi and other dishes.”

“We won’t have sushi right away,” she said. “We’ll just do Ramen at the beginning, and then we’ll break into other things.”

Many of the menu’s dishes will feature miso, a traditional Asian seasoning made from soybean paste that is commonly used in Japanese cuisine.

“It’s in miso soup,” Frazier said. “You have it at Japanese restaurants when you order sushi; usually it comes with a miso soup appetizer.”

“It is also one of the flavors of Ramen,” she said.

Speakeasy Miso will be located at 101 W. Main St., in a part of the Old Masonic Temple Building that was previously occupied by Morris Home Furnishings. When completed, the new restaurant will feature a full bar and table seating for approximately 130 guests.

“It’s a gorgeous place,” Frazier said. “It is the former Masonic Temple.”

“The building had never had a commercial kitchen before, so we had to do everything,” she said. “That’s why it’s taking so long. We had to build a commercial kitchen, and then of course the bar and dining area.”

“It’s been quite a big investment for us,” she said.

Originally from Springfield, Frazier opened Speakeasy Ramen there in 2019.

“We had a very good response,” she said. “We have a lot of customers and followers and people who support us in Springfield, so we decided to venture out to Troy with a second location.”

Remodeling work is almost complete, Frazier said, and Speakeasy Miso plans to open as soon as possible.

“We’ll be open as soon as we can,” she said. “We are close.”

“We still have some hurdles to go through,” she said regarding a specific opening date. “It’s out of our control, so we don’t know.”

More information can be found online at www.speakeasyramen.com or on Instagram @speakeasymiso101.