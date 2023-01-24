Monday Girls Basketball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team got big games from Alexa Mader and Makenzie Chinn and posted a 63-45 win over Versailles Monday night at Tippecanoe High School.

Tipp, 12-6, will travel to Fairborn Wednesday for a varsity only game at 6 p.m.

Mader and Chinn combined for 40 points in the Red Devils win — with Mader scoring 21 and Chinn adding 19.

Tipp had gotten off to a slow start and trailed 7-4 late in the first quarter before running off 10 straight points.

Maddie Moran started the run with a 3-pointer and Mader followed with a 3-point play.

Chinn then stole the ball and scored to make it 12-7 heading to the second quarter.

Hannah Wildermuth scored the first two points of the second quarter to make it 14-7 and when Mader called the bank on a 3-pointer, it was 17-8.

But, Versailles got back into the game at the foul line.

The Tigers made just three field goals in the opening half, but converted 12 free throws to get back within 22-19.

Mader then scored 11 points in the third quarter to help Versailles open a 41-31 lead and Tipp put the game away by sharing the ball in the fourth in the fourth quarter.

With Versailles within 43-34 early in the quarter, Chinn scored off a Mader assist, then returned the favor on a Mader basket to make it 47-34.

Chinn scored two more baskets off assists from Mader and Wildermuth to put the Red Devils up 51-38 and Wildermuth would score off a Moran assist.

When Chinn scored off another Mader assist, Tipp led 55-40 and finished off the win from there.

Wildermuth added six points to the Red Devils cause and Moran and Laney Cleckner both scored five points.

Taylor Wagner led Versailles with 14 points, while Jenna Dirksen and Cassie Leach scored 11 points each.

Katey Litten added five points.

Milton-Union 60,

Dayton Christian 32

DAYTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team cruised to a road win Monday night.

The Bulldogs improve to 14-5 on the season.

Milton led 10-7, 25-15 and 42-24 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 22 points and six rebounds and Rachel Jacobs added 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Kate Copp had 10 points, three assists and seven steals and Ava Berberich scored five points.

Shannon Brumbaugh pulled down eight rebounds.

Cedarville 41,

Newton 33

CEDARVILLE — The Newton girls basketball team suffered a non-conference loss on the road Monday.

The Indians dropped to 7-11 with the loss.

Newton dug itself a hole, trailing 13-4 after one quarter and 23-11 at halftime, before closing within 33-22 after three quarters.

Reese Hess had 11 points and Kinzie Peters added seven points.

