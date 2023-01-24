Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Jan. 15-21

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit was dispatched to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Center. That’s one more call than the week prior.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Five of the six patients were transported from the scene to the hospital. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Spirit EMS was assisted by Russia first responders at the scene of one call. Lockington firefighters, Shelby County deputies and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post assisted at the scene of an injury accident. Two patients were taken to Wilson Health and three were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.