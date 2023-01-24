The Piqua Community Foundation opens 2023 scholarship program

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation has opened its 2023 scholarship season and welcomes applications from local students.

Scholarships through The Foundation are made possible by fund donors who value continuing education and wish to give back to the community. Each of the scholarships offered is distinct in its guidelines directed by the donor when the fund was established.

“We are proud to serve as the conduit for the several scholarship programs we administer,” said Foundation Executive Director Michelle Perry. “In 2022, The Foundation distributed $126,000 in scholarship awards in support of local students furthering their education.”

Scholarship information is available through local schools’ guidance counselors or by visiting piquacommunityfoundation.org/scholarships. Questions about The Foundation’s scholarship programs may be directed to [email protected] or 937-615-9080.