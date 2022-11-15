Sounds of the Season holiday concert set

PIQUA — Ring in the holiday season with a song or two. The holidays are approaching us and what better way to do so than with a community concert supporting one of Piqua’s local food banks? With some of the greatest musicians and performers from the area, this year’s Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert features all of the season’s classic tunes mixed with some original music to celebrate this time of year. The 2022 concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. James Episcopal Church in Piqua, beginning at 5 p.m. Complimentary cookie gift bags will also be provided for all attendees.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Bethany Center, a ministry in Piqua, manifesting God’s love by sharing resources, offering guidance and education and serving those in need. Located at 339 South St. in Piqua, the Bethany Center’s main services are their soup kitchen, food pantry and clothing bank. What started as Wilma Earls’ St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen in 1998 later became the Bethany Center as the outreach moved to its current location.

“Here at the Piqua Arts Council, we make it our mission to give back to the community, especially during the holiday season. We’re more than happy to be donating our ticket sales to the Bethany Center, a ministry that has served the citizens of Piqua well for many years now,” stated PAC Program Director Seth Regula. “It’s important that our community organizations work together for the greater good.”

The 2022 musician line-up will be announced soon.

Tickets are $5 per individual or $10 per family. Piqua Arts Council will be donating all ticket sales to the Bethany Center. Tickets and more information can be found on Piqua Arts Council’s webpage at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/sounds-of-the-season.