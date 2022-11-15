WM Council taps Metz for Planning Board

WEST MILTON — Members of the West Milton Village Council have appointed Charles Metz to fill a vacant seat on the village’s planning board.

“There’s no shortage of work for the planning board,” Municipal Manager Jeff Sheridan said, adding that the planning board will be involved in several major projects over the next few months. “We are one member short.”

Council members voted to appoint Metz during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In other business, council members also approved amendments to the village’s ordinances regarding the possession, sale or use of fireworks and the village’s garbage and recycling program, which has been operated by municipal employees for approximately 16 months now.

“It’s been really good,” Service Director Ben Herron said. “I think it’s made a big difference in the cleanliness. It’s been going extremely well.”

Council members also approved a $69,400 contract with Software Solutions for new accounting, payroll and utility software, and appropriations for 2023. “We’re trying to increase the salary of most, if not all of our employees to become competitive,” Sheridan said. “We’ve got great staff, and we don’t want to lose them.”

“Our most valuable resource is our employees,” Mayor Anthony Miller said. “Hopefully, this will be a step in the right direction to take care of that.”

Council members also heard an announcement that the village has purchased a property on South Miami Street. “We have closed on the parcel at 238 S. Miami St.,” Sheridan said. “The village now owns that.”

Council members also approved changes to the village’s ordinance against obstructing street gutters, and increases to the village’s street excavation permit fees. Council members tabled an ordinance that would change village code regarding pointing and discharging firearms and other weapons, to be re-worked at this month’s council work session.

“This is an ordinance that has been discussed by council previously,” Sheridan said. “we’ve somewhat reached an impasse on a couple of different issues, and I believe staff is not quite sure how to proceed.”

Council members also heard announcements regarding the village’s Holiday Open House and tree lighting events. “Downtown is having their Holiday Open House,” Council President Sarah Copp said. “It starts Thursday and it goes through Sunday. The shops will be open on Sunday.”

“Also, in November we will be having our tree lighting Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.,” Copp said. “We will have a parade, we will have horse carriage rides for free, hot chocolate, free pictures with Santa, popcorn and cotton candy.”

“It’s going to be a really great event,” she said.

Council members next regularly scheduled meeting is a work session that will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.