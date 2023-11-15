Southview Neighborhood Association meeting set for Nov. 16

PIQUA — The Southview Neighborhood Association in Piqua will have a general meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

Since the association is not allowed to use the Mote Park Building, the meeting will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., in Piqua. Please use the entrance from the parking lot.

On the agenda is a discussion of the code compliance report from the city. The discussion will center around the property maintenance review. There will be an election of officers for 2024 and a report from Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

Anyone in the city is invited to come and participate in the discussion. Please contact Jim Vetter, president, at 937-778-1696 for more information.