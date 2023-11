Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:37 a.m.: driving under suspension. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 9300 block of South state Route 202 in Phoneton. The driver was found to have 36 open suspensions.

TUESDAY

-10:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4700 block of West state Route 571 in Union Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.