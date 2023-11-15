The Quinters celebrate 60 years of marriage

The Quinters today as they celebrate 60 years of marriage. Submitted photo Vernon J. and Judith R. Quinter on the wedding day on Nov. 28, 1963. Submitted photo

PIQUA — Vernon J. and Judith R. Quinter are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28, 2023.

The Quinters were married at St. Boniface Church in Piqua on Nov. 28, 1963. The couple, who reside in Piqua are planning a dinner celebration with family for their anniversary.

The Quinters have two children Butch (Mikie) Quinter and Elizabeth (Tim) Horner; four grandchildren, Chase and Joslyn Quinter, and TJ (Michelle), and Zachary (Alisha) Horner; and four great-grandchildren, Dominic, Haden, Lily and Emilia Horner, all of Piqua.

Vernon is retired, and the owner of Vern’s Auto Sales; Judith is also retired from Upper Valley Medical Center, where she was an ICU nurse.