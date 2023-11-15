Area church events

Piqua Association of Churches

Piqua Association of Churches is sponsoring a Community Thanksgiving Service Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. hosted by St John’s Lutheran Church located at the corner of Wood and South Downing Streets. The service will include prayers of thanks and music by the PAC Choir. This is for the entire community and ALL are invited!

Tipp City Global Methodist Church

ALL ABOARD: eight-annual Bazaar will feature Winter Wonderland-Polar Express Display

The public is invited to a one-stop holiday extravaganza at Tipp City Global Methodist Church to benefit Angel House Children’s Home and Secondary School in Tanzania. The eighth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar will provide shopping opportunities among 30+ talented artisans, the annual Cookie Walk, a Winter Wonderland exhibit complete with trains, the soothing sounds of Christmas by talented area musicians/vocalists, and a time for fellowship over a hearty a la carte lunch. Vendors will include Christmas décor, wood crafting, jewelry, blown glass, gourd art, wreaths, local authors, visual art, quilts, candies, and so much more.

“Our planning team chose Winter Wonderland to be the featured theme for this year’s sanctuary display,” said Diana Begley. “We have asked the congregation to loan Department 56 Villages, Snow Babies, gingerbread houses, and assorted tabletop winter scenery.” Larry Riesser, offered to enhance the display by adding his Polar Express, Thomas the Tank, and Harry Potter trains. “We are also asking the public to donate discarded/unwanted train sets to sell,” said co-chairman, Judy Riesser.

The congregation has partnered with Angel House since 2011. About 70 Children call Angel House home; and the school provides education for kindergarten through college for as many as 400 students.

The church’s initial fundraising efforts provided two fresh-water wells for the school, and mission teams have journeyed to Tanzania on two occasions. The Bazaar was established in 2016 and has generated more than $31,000. Funds have provided classroom and living space furnishings, science lab equipment, new bunkbeds, and subsidized the completion of the kitchen/dining area and the kindergarten classroom. This year’s proceeds will help pay the balance owed on the school bus the school purchased in 2021.

The bus provides the transportation necessary for the Angel House staff to realize their goal as stated on their website, “to provide our children with a quality education and a family environment where they can develop the skills and faith necessary to be productive and successful citizens when they return to their villages and communities.” Please visit www.grassrootspeople.org/angel-house.

The Cookie Walk, (homemade cookies sold by the pound) will take place from 9 a.m. until all cookies are sold. According to Family Ministry Director, Jessi Busboom, last year they sold more than 300 pounds of cookies and generated $1,800. The sale will be orchestrated by the Family Ministry Kids of Faith, middle/high school students, and the Confirmation Class. Proceeds will support the Angel House school bus fund and the Family Ministry Confirmation Class.

The entertainment lineup will include a flute ensemble, handbell quartet, Wayne High School Choraliers, David Johnson playing Native American flutes, Tyler Cochran on guitar, organist, Stephanie Ours, and more.

The Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 2, at Tipp City Global Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Admission is free and open to the public.

Interested in being a vendor? Loaning Winter Wonderland décor? Baking cookies? Donating trains for the sale? Or, volunteering at the event? Contact us at: [email protected] or www.facebook.com/AngelHouseChristmasBazaar.

Stillwater Community Church

The annual “Live Nativity Walk” presented by Stillwater Community Church is scheduled to take place this year on Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be six guided “walks” each night. The first “walk” starts at 6 p.m., with other “walks” conducted every half hour. The last “walk” is to begin at 8:30 pm. Admission is FREE, and every one of all ages is invited. The “walks” take place on the grounds of Stillwater Community Church located at 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road (half mile west of state Route 48), between Pleasant Hill and Covington.

Each “walk” takes you back in time more than 2,000 years and tells the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. You will walk to the home of Mary, follow Mary to Elizabeth’s home, and visit Joseph’s carpenter shop in Nazareth. You will then travel to the inn in Bethlehem, visit outdoors with the shepherds, and listen as the angels announce the birth of Jesus. Finally, you will travel with the shepherds to the stable to see the new-born Savior!

After each “walk”, you are invited to warm up by a crackling fire and to enjoy some hot chocolate and delicious homemade cookies!

Call 937-473-5270, e-mail [email protected], or visit the Stillwater Community Church Facebook page for more information.