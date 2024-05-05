The Southwest District sectional baseball pairings were held Sunday.

DIVISION I

Troy and Piqua are both in the North 3 sectional bracket.

Troy is the fifth seed and 18-5.

The Trojans will host the winner of eighth seed Miamisburg (8-14) and 10th seed Northmont (9-15) at 5 p.m. May 16.

Piqua is 13-9 and the seventh seed.

The Indians will host 12th seed Lebanon (7-16) at 5 p.m. May 14.

The winner will play fourth seed Beavercreek (14-7) at 5 p.m. May 16.

The district semifinal is at 5 p.m. May 21 with the higher seed hosting.

DIVISION II

Tippecanoe is the fourth seed and Bethel is the 10th seed in D-II.

Tipp (14-9) is in the North 2 bracket and will host the winner of 13 seed Franklin (7-13) and 17 seed Wilmington (4-13) at 5 p.m. May 16.

If the Red Devils win, they will host the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 21.

Bethel (15-6) will play at nine seed Clinton-Massie (12-10) at 5 p.m. May 16.

The district semifinal is at 5 p.m. May 21.

DIVISON III

Miami East is the second seed in D-III and Milton-Union is the 16th seed.

Milton-Union (7-14) is in the North 1 bracket.

The Bulldogs will host 18 seed Northwestern (4-16) at 5 p.m. May 13.

The winner will play at top seed Versailles (18-4) at 5 p.m. May 15.

Miami East (16-3) is in the North 2 bracket.

The Vikings will host the winner of six seed Greeneview (13-6) and 19 seed Preble Shawnee (1-14) at 5 p.m. May 15.

If they win, East will host the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 20.

DIVISON IV

Newton is the third seed, Bradford is the four seed, Lehman Catholic is the eight seed, Covington is 10 seed and Troy Christian is the 11 seed in D-IV.

Bradford (14-7) is in the North 1 bracket.

The Railroaders will host the winner of 13 seed Riverside (9-9) and 18 seed Tri-Village (5-12) at 5 p.m. May 15.

If Bradford wins, they will host the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 20.

Covington (8-12) is in the North 2 bracket.

The Buccs will host 14 seed Franklin Monroe (7-11) at 5 p.m. May 15.

The district semifinal is at 5 p.m. May 20.

Lehman (11-9) will host Troy Christian (7-9) at 5 p.m. May 15 in the North 3 bracket.

The winner will advance to the district semifinal game at 5 p.m. May 20.

Newton (18-2) is the North 4 bracket.

The Indians will host the winner of 20 seed Yellow Springs (4-9) and 21 seed Botkins (3-14) at 5 p.m. May 15.

If Newton wins, they will host the district semifinal game at 5 p.m. May 20.