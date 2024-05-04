Weekend Girls Track Roundup

Covington’s Carlie Besecker and Tri-Village’s Adalynn Hines race to the finish in the 100-meter dash Friday at the Covington Invitational. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz clears the bar in the high jump. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Morgan Quesinberry clears the bar in the high jump. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Maryn Gross hands off to Kennedee Elifritz in the 3,200 relay Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Katie Critz, Franklin Monroe’s Eavy Clark and Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh run in the 100 Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

KETTERING — The Troy girls track and field team finished fourth at the Firebird Invitational Thursday and Friday, while Tippecanoe finished fifth.

TROY

Winning for Troy were Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 111-7 and Tatyana Green, shot put, 39-6 1-2.

Livi Luciano finished third in the long jump, 15-9 3-4.

TIPPECANOE

Finishing third for Tippecanoe were Chelsea Dettwiller, 300 hurdles, 47.73; the 400 relay, 50.76 and the 1,600 relay, 4:07.40.

Alissa Magoto and Briley Barton both cleared 4-10 in the high jump to tie for third.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland won the pole vault, clearing 11-9.

Covington Invitational

COVINGTON — The Covington girls kept the first-place hardware at home in the Covington Invitational.

Milton-Union finished second, Miami East was eighth, Newton was 11th, Troy Christian was 12th and Bradford was 14th.

COVINGTON

Carlie Besecker led the Buccs, winning the 400, 61.06 and taking second in the 100, 13.19 and 200, 27.06.

Also winning for Covington was Elyza Long, 1,600, 5:32.79 and Johanna Welborn, 800, 2:30.03.

Taking second wer Long, 800, 2:31.39 and the 3,200 relay, 10:37.22.

Finishing third was Kassidy Turner, 1,600, 6:11.44.

MILTON-UNION

Morgan Quesinberry led the Bulldogs, sweeping the 100 hurdles, 16.99 and 300 hurdles, 49.28 and taking second in the high jump, 4-10.

Savanna Smith won the 3,200, 12:24.85 and Jenna Brumbaugh took third in the 400, 62.78.

MIAMI EAST

The Miami East girls got a win in the 3,200 relay, 10:28.52.

Maryn Gross was second in the 1,600, 6:02.56 and the 1,600 relay took third in 4:28.86.

NEWTON

Newton got third-place finishes from Katie Critz, 200, 27.64 and Claire Stull, 3,200, 12:55.42.

TROY CHRISTIAN

Elisabeth Waltz led Troy Christian, winning the high jump, 5-0.

Piqua Invitational

PIQUA — The Piqua girls track and field team finished sixth at the Piqua Invitational.

