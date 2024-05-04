Weekend Boys Track Roundup

Milton-Union’s Payton Mayfield, Miami East’s Brian Laughman and Covington’s Filip McMaken race in the 100-meter dash Friday at the Covington Invitational. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Owen Beachler and Covington’s Day’Lynn Garrett race in the 110 hurdles Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Gunner Weldy flies towards the finish in the 3,200 relay Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

KETTERING — The Troy boys track and field team finished sixth at the Firebird Invitational and Tippecanoe finished seventh.

TROY

Devon Strobel led Troy, winning the discus, 168-6 and taking second in the shot put, 45-2 1-2.

Also winning were Parker Nichols, shot put, 45-6 1-4 and TJ Murray, pole vault, 13-3.

Finishing third were Michael Tucker, 110 hurdles, 15.55 and Creighton Verceles, 100, 11.15.

TIPPECANOE

Trey Sellers led Tippecanoe, winning the high jump, 6-2.

Max Deckard finished second in the long jump, 21-0 and Max Howard finished third in the discus, 134-6.

NEWTON

Newton’s Seth Coker took third in the 400, 50.05.

Covington Invitational

The Miami East boys won the Covington Invitational, Covington finished third, Milton-Union finished sixth, Newton finished seventh, Bradford was 12th and Troy Christian was 16th.

MIAMI EAST

Winning for the Vikings were the 400 relay, 44.98 and 800 relay, 1:33.86.

Taking second were Brian Laughman, 100, 11.37 and 200, 22.55; Gunner Weldy, 800, 2:07.2; the 1,600 relay, 3:37.06 and the 3,200 relay, 8:29.43.

Finishing third were Drake Bennett, 400, 52.54 ; Caleb Richter, 800, 2:10.87 and Jacob Marker, 200, 23.31.

COVINGTON

Asher Long led Covington, sweeping the 1,600, 4:25.57 and 3,200, 10:08.54.

Also winning was Day’Lynn Garrett, 300 hurdles, 41.01.

Taking second were Garrett, 110 hurdles, 15.88; and Beck Wilson, 3,200, 10:36.88.

Finishing third were the 400 relay, 46.31 and the 3,200 relay, 8:56.35.

MILTON-UNION

Payton Mayfield had a big day for the Bulldogs.

He swept the 100, 11.12; the 200, 22.06 and long jump, 20-10.

Sam Milinickel added a second-place finish in the pole vault, 12-0.

NEWTON

The Indians were led by third-place finishes from Dylan Bauer, 3,200, 10:50.06 and the 1,600 relay, 3:42.0.

BRADFORD

Owen Beachler led Bradford, winning the 110 hurdles, 15.53.

The 800 relay finished third, 1:37.25.

Piqua Invitational

PIQUA — The Piqua boys finished second at the Piqua Invitational.

Garrett Brewer won the 200, 23.40 and Hayden Jones won the shot put, 48-8.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser