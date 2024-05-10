Spirit EMS offers paid EMT classes

Spirit EMS Education Director Scott Wolf, left, goes over using the Lucas chest compression device as a part of educational protocol check-offs with Advanced EMT Julie Oliver, left to right, Paramedic Will Gardam, and Paramedic Phoenix Waters. This device is one of the many pieces of equipment and skills students will be trained on in the upcoming summer EMT class at Spirit EMS. Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE — Responding to the ongoing demand for emergency medical services professionals, Spirit EMS will host a paid emergency medical technician (EMT) training program this summer, complete with additional incentives.

Launching on June 10, this pioneering “earn while you learn” initiative consists of a comprehensive seven-week curriculum, running Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with occasional weekend classes. The program is designed to be engaging and practical, including direct hands-on training, visits to a cadaver lab, emergency vehicle operation instruction, and specialized sessions led by Darke County’s Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator, Joe Van Vickle.

The training will be conducted at the Spirit EMS Greenville office. To support accessibility, the company is offering free transportation or lodging assistance to those residing outside a 30-minute commute to Greenville but still within the service regions of Spirit EMS.

Brian K. Hathaway, the president and CEO of Spirit EMS, emphasized the critical need and the opportunity the program presents for aspiring EMTs.

Highlighting a new feature of this year’s program, Hathaway revealed a financial incentive platform that rewards students with an additional $1,000 for achieving key milestones throughout the seven-week course. These milestones include maintaining perfect weekly attendance, passing the final class examination, and successfully obtaining EMT national registry certification.

“Our aim is not just to teach the essentials of emergency medical services but to celebrate the achievements of our students every step of the way,” Hathaway said. He also noted the correlation between classroom attendance and career success, which the new rewards program seeks to underscore.

Since August 2017, Spirit EMS has committed nearly a million dollars to local education through its scholarship fund, aimed at developing a new wave of EMTs and paramedics. This investment addresses the acute shortage of qualified emergency personnel in western Ohio and eastern Indiana, areas experiencing a high demand for Spirit’s ambulance services.

“At Spirit EMS, we’re deeply committed to cultivating a workforce that’s not only competent but passionate about positively impacting the community,” Hathaway said. “There’s a significant need for skilled EMS professionals, and we’re dedicated to thorough training and support to ensure our graduates are ready to take on vital roles immediately.”

Prospective students are encouraged to apply for the EMT scholarship program, which requires completing the course, achieving national certification, and committing to 2,080 hours of full-time service with Spirit EMS. Following certification, the company further provides a month of paid on-the-job training.

Applications for the program are currently being accepted through Spirit EMS’s website, www.spiritmedicaltransport.com, or by contacting Ted Bruner at [email protected] by the deadline of May 31 at 5 p.m.

With facilities in Celina, Defiance, Greenville, Houston, and Van Wert, as well as Liberty, Indiana, Spirit EMS is committed to strengthening community ties through educational opportunities and healthcare excellence. The scholarship and classes are available to individuals living near these service areas.