Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-3:53 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Troy-Sidney Road and North County Road 25A in Springcreek Township.

-2:32 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 400 block of South Main Street in Laura.

-5:04 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of a theft at the 7600 block of South County Road 25A in Ginghamsburg.

WEDNESDAY

-4:05 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Oak Lea Drive and Peters Road intersection in Tipp City.

-11:27 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the central block of Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township.

TUESDAY

-8:41 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 8700 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

-12:47 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a complaint of theft from a storage unit at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-7:44 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at Troy Elevator-Mennel located at 2600 N. County Road 25A in Troy.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.