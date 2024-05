Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:39 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at the 700 block of Comanche Lane.

TUESDAY

-8:21 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 800 block of Westedge Drive.

-8:06 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 69 South Exit of the I75 Off-ramp.

-7:09 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 400 block of West Kessler-Cowlesville Road.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.