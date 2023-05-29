Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 21-27

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s the same number of calls as last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

All four patients were transported to the hospital. One was taken to Wilson Health in Sidney; one to Upper valley Medical Center in Troy; and two to Kettering Health Troy. Houston firefighters and troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol assisted Spirit EMS at the scene of an injury accident, while Shelby County deputies aided at a medical emergency call

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.