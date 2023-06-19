Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 11-17

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to two emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s three fewer calls than last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Both patients were transported to the hospital. One was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and the other to Wilson Health in Sidney. Russia Fire first responders assisted Spirit EMS at one medical scene.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.