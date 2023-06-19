Police log

SUNDAY

-4:48 p.m.: inducing panic. Christopher W. Bryant, 38, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic and possession of marijuana.

-4:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Henley Road.

-3:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Lake Street.

-1:58 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Lake Street.

SATURDAY

-11:11 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

-4:34 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of South Mulberry Street.

-1:20 p.m.: drug possession. Officers stopped a subject with an active warrant on a bicycle near the intersection of Grant Street and South Plum Street. Tamara L. Brown, 35, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and selling, purchasing or distributing drugs.

-1:15 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:12 p.m.:disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Caroline on South Market Street.

-7:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Floral Avenue.

-7:01 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Sedgwick Way.

-1:38 p.m.: public indecency. Officers observed a vehicle parked behind Kohl’s on West Main Street with a male subject passed out in the front drivers seat. Ronnie L. Bolen, 54, of Union City, was charged with public indecency.

-10:45 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Union Street.

