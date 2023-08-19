Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Aug. 6-12

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s three fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the four calls, three patients were transported to the hospital. Deputies canceled EMS after going en route to one call. Deputies assisted Spirit EMS on two responses and Russia Fire first responders assisted on one call. Of those transported, two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and one to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.