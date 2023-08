Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of East Cross Street in Potsdam.

-11:24 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of North Furlong Road in Newton Township.

-10:52 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.