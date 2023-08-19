Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-11:37 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

-2:52 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Daniel A. Springer, 31, of Tipp City, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-2:01 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive. The driver was arrested for DUI.

-10:51 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Ridge Avenue and York Lane. Kaitlin R. Peck, 26, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

WEDNESDAY

-4:54 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Winchester Drive.

-4:21 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-2:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Lowe’s on West Main Street. Artillus Porter, 50, of Lima, was charged with theft.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

-1:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Harolds Way.

-12:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-8:40 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of North Elm Street.

-8:30 a.m.: driving without consent. Officers responded to a report of driving without consent in the 700 block of North Market Street.

-8:13 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Hobart Brothers Technical Center on Trade Square East.

-8:08 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1500 block of Hawk Circle.

-7:34 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at NAPA Auto Parts on South Market Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.