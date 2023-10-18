Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Oct. 8-14

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to two emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the two calls, both patients were transported to the hospital. One was taken to Wilson Health in Sidney and one to Kettering Health in Piqua.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.