City of Piqua announces hiring of finance director

PIQUA —The city of Piqua is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerald O’Brien as the city’s new finance director.

With a distinguished career in financial management, said a city of Piqua news flash, O’Brien brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the city’s finance department.

O’Brien’s career in public finance has been marked by significant accomplishments and leadership roles. Most recently, he served as the chief accountant for the city of Dublin, Ohio, where he played a pivotal role in the city’s financial management and budgeting since February 2014. Prior to his role in Dublin, O’Brien contributed to the financial health of the state of Ohio through his work at the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office.

His academic achievements are equally impressive, said the news flash. O’Brien holds an MBA with a concentration in public administration from the University of Findlay, where he honed his skills in financial leadership and public governance. His Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Shawnee State University laid the foundation for his successful career in finance.

Furthermore, O’Brien’s commitment to excellence is evident in his professional certifications, said the news flash. He is a licensed certified public accountant (C.P.A.), and he has earned the prestigious certificate of government financial manager.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Jerald O’Brien as our new Finance Director,” said Paul Oberdorfer, city manager of Piqua, in the news flash. “His extensive experience, outstanding educational background, and impressive professional credentials make him an exceptional addition to our team. We believe Mr. O’Brien’s expertise will be invaluable in ensuring the financial health and success of the city of Piqua.”

O’Brien expressed his enthusiasm for the new role in the news flash, stating, “I am excited about being a part of the city of Piqua team. I look forward to leading the finance department in providing financial accountability and transparency to the citizens of Piqua.”

“The city of Piqua extends a warm welcome to Mr. Jerald O’Brien and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on the city’s financial future,” said the news flash.