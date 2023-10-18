Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-10:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Manning Street.

-8:42 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Sunset Cleaners on South Downing Street.

-8:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Gordon Street.

-6:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Dollar General on West Water Street.

-2:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of South Street. A male subject was arrested for a warrant.

-9:12 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1500 block of Margene Drive.

-8:57 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1500 block of South Street.

SATURDAY

-11:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Scudder Street.

-10:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of West Water Street and North Roosevelt Avenue. Otis L. Branham, 39, of Dayton, was charged with felonious assault and robbery.

-4:01 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of West Water Street.

-9:31 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of Spotted Doe Trail.

-2:52 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2200 block of Deerfield Crossing.

FRIDAY

-7:13 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of Kitt Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.