Friends of Piqua Public Library, Crooked Handle beer tasting

The Friends of the Piqua Public Library presented a program in partnership with the Crooked Handle Brewing Company on Sept. 22. Jeff Pedro and Ken Starnes from Crooked Handle Brewing Company explained the brewing process for the craft beers and their beginnings in the business. Guests were treated to simple treats along with four different unique craft brewed beers to taste. Pictured in the back row from left to right is Jeff Pedro, Christine Casto, Susan Haas, Bill Cartwright and Don Smith. In the front row from left to right is Ken Starnes, Emily Pedro, Barb Sherry, Doug Stilwell, Linda Kelley, Barbie Spraggs, Kathy Alexander and Ruth Koon.

Courtesy photo