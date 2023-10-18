Tuesday/Wednesday Volleyball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Piqua volleyball team opened Vandalia D-I sectional play with a 25-15, 25-23, 25-11.

The Lady Indians, 6-17, avenged two losses to the Skyhawks during the season.

Piqua, the 12th seed, will play second seeded Bellbrook at 6 p.m. Thursday in second round action.

Sidney 3,

Troy 1

CENTERVILLE — The Troy volleyball team dropped its D-I sectional match 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 Tuesday at Centerville High School.

Troy closed the season with an 11-12 record.

D-III

Bethel 3,

Milton-Union 1

BROOKVILLE — The Bethel volleyball team advanced in Brookville D-III sectional action with a 22-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 win Tuesday.

Bethel, 17-6 and the sixth seed, will play eighth seed Alter at 10 a.m. Saturday in second round action.

Milton-Union finishes the season with a 12-11 record.

For Bethel, Karlee Plozay had 29 kills and 20 digs and Gabi McMahahn had seven kills, 10 assists and seven digs.

Kyra Clawson had 21 assists and Allison Schenck had six aces.

Addison Boggs had 19 digs, Claire Bailey had 11 digs and Aubrey Bunting had six digs.