Tuesday Boys Soccer Roundup

Troy’s Tyler Malott scored on this direct kick in the Trojans 5-2 win over Belmont Tuesday in D-II sectional action at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Alex Free works in front of the Stivers goal Tuesday at Troy Christian High School. The Eagles won the D-III sectional game 16-0. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy;s Aiden Hickernell moves the ball up the field against Belmont Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Austen Taylor races towards the ball Tuesday night against Stivers. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team opened D-I sectional play with a 5-2 win over Belmont Tuesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy, 12-3-2 and the seventh seed will play at sixth seed Vandalia-Butler Saturday.

The Trojans won the regular season matchup with the Aviators 2-1.

On Tuesday, the game was tied 1-1 late in the first half when Tyler Malott drilled a direct kick from 30 yards into the net.

The Trojans would add three goals in the second half.

Bradyn Dillow had two goals and Malott had an assist to go with his goal.

Cooper Dues and Owen Liening had goals and Aiden Hickernell had an assist.

Samuel Westfall had six saves in goal.

Beavercreek 6,

Piqua 0

BEAVERCREEK — The Piqua boys soccer team season ended in D-I sectional action.

The Indians finished with an 8-7-3 record.

D-II

Tippecanoe 8,

Urbana 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team cruised to win in D-II sectional action Tuesday at Tipp City Park.

Tipp, 15-1-1 and the top seed, will play 14 seed Greenville on Saturday.

Landon Haas scored three goals, James Miller had one goal and two assists and Caleb Ransom had one goal and one assist.

Jaxon Hill, Dominic Mendiola and Cameron Smith had one goal each.

Hudson Owen had one assist and Michael Jergens had the shutout in goal.

Bethel 5,

Graham 1

BRANDT — The Bethel boys soccer team dominated in a D-II section game.

The Bees, 9-8-2 and the sixth seed will play at third seed Ben Logan at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Ethan Tallmadge had three goals and David Kasimov had two goals and one assist.

Kam Etmans had two assists and Jake Smith had one assist.

Troy Christian 16,

Stivers 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team scored seven goals in the first nine minutes and cruised to a win in D-IV action.

Troy Christian, 14-3-1 and the top seed, will host 14 seed Tri-County North at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Alex Free had three goals and one assist and Mikey Berner had three goals.

Max Barnishin, Marek Bollinger, Brennan Hochwalt and Austen Taylor all had one goal and two assists each.

Maddox Robinson and Noah Zeman each had one goal and one assist and Landon Misirian, Parker Penrod, Ronald Pinsenschaum and Matthew Wynne had one goal each.

Braden Chambers had three assists and Frank Rupnik and Mason Hagstrom had one assist each.

Karter Denson had the shutout in goal.

WLS 2,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team dropped a heartbreaker in D-III action at home Tuesday to West Liberty-Salem.

The Bulldogs finished with an 8-8-2 record.

Miami East 4,

Calvary Christian 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team opened D-III sectional play with a shutout win.

The Vikings, 7-6-2 and the seventh seed, will play at sixth seed Jackson Center on Saturday.

Botkins 4,

Lehman 0

BOTKINS — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team lost in D-III sectional opening round action.

Lehman finished the season with a 2-15 record.

Colin Potts had 20 saves for the Cavaliers.