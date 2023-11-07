Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Oct. 29-Nov. 4

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to eight emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s five more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

In five of the eight responses, patients were transported to the hospital. In two cases, EMS personnel arrived on scene, evaluated the patient, and subsequently obtained a refusal for transport. In a separate case, Spirit EMS was called to assist Houston and Russia firefighters at the scene of a forklift on fire inside a structure. There were no injuries reported in that incident. Shelby County deputies were called to assist Spirit EMS at one scene last week.

One of the eight calls that came in last week was while the first-out unit was already on another call in the district. A secondary Spirit EMS unit responded and handled the backup call.

Of the five patients transported last week, two were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney, two to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, and one to Kettering Health in Piqua.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.