OSP investigates Monday I-75 crash

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound between Tipp City and Troy around noon on Monday remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP).

The crash occurred just after noon, on Monday, Nov. 6. According to OSP, Edward Green, 32, of Beavercreek, was traveling southbound on I-75 when he went off the right side of the roadway, hit a pole, and went into the ditch before coming back onto the roadway and overturning the vehicle.

Green and one passenger was transported to the hospital, one to Upper Valley Medical Center and the other to Kettering Health, one by Tipp City Fire and EMS and the other by Troy Fire Department with serious, but not life threatening injuries, according to OSP.

The right two southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for approximately 1.5 hours, while the far left lane remained open.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by OSP.