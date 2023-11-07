BMI to host The Isaacs and Jimmy Fortune

VERSAILLES — The Isaacs with special guest Jimmy Fortune will perform at the BMI Event Center on Dec. 2.

The Isaacs have been performing for over 50 years. Throughout those 50 years, The Isaacs have achieved much success and recognition for their contributions to gospel music.

After performing as guests at the Grand Ole Opry for 30 years, The Isaacs were officially inducted as members on Sept. 14, 2021. And, in 2020, The Isaacs were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMA). They have also won nine Dove Awards, and their latest three albums have received Grammy nominations.

Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Fortune was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on Jan. 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, DeWitt was unable to return to the stage with the Statlers, and Fortune was hired as a permanent replacement in August of 1982.

General admission tickets are available now starting at $30 or a reserved seat can be purchased between $30 and $50. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are a limited number of meet and greet tickets available for each artist. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.