Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-5:56 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Storypoint on Towne Park Drive.

-4:43 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Skylark Drive.

-1:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Williams Street.

-12:11 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1600 block of Brook Park Drive.

-11:41 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2800 block of Wagon Wheel Way.

-9:09 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2800 block of Wagon Wheel Way.

-8:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Fleet Road.

-7:52 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Hawk Circle.

-7:34 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Bristol Road.

-1:58 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

SATURDAY

-11:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Armand Drive.

-8:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Drury Lane.

-8:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of South Union Street.

-8:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.

-7:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Little Caesars on West Main Street. Leah L. Manson, 61, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-6:14 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 bock of Morehead Street.

-5:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Plum Street.

-3:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

-2:49 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-12:02 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Kroger on West Market Street.

-10:50 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-8:16 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.

-2:21 a.m.: drug possession. Timothy F. Hoening, 23, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

-2:10 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

FRIDAY

-9:45 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Heather Green Apartments on Trade Square West.

-8:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Drury Lane.

-5:02 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 2600 block of New Castle Drive.

-3:37 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on West Market Street.

-2:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sunset Cleaners on South Elm Street.

-11:55 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.