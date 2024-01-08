Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Dec. 31-Jan. 6

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to one emergency medical dispatch in Shelby County. That’s four fewer calls than the week prior.

The only call was in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia.

The patient was transported from the scene to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.