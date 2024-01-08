Edison State nursing programs accepting apps

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its registered nursing and LPN/ADN transition associate degree programs.

The registered nursing program at Edison State prepares students to provide direct care to those with common short- and long-term illnesses. The LPN/ADN transition is an advanced placement program for licensed practical nurses who want to continue their education to become licensed as registered nurses.

Career opportunities include staff nurse in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, physicians’ offices, home health, long-term care, and health care settings. Classes are held in classrooms and laboratories, while area hospitals, community centers, and nursing homes provide clinical training sites. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX) for licensure as a registered nurse.

The nursing program at Edison State is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). Completed registered nursing or LPN/ADN applications must be received by Jan. 31, 2024, for the fall 2024 semester.

Students need to meet with an Edison State nursing advisor before applying for the registered nursing or LPN/ADN transition program. Schedule an appointment by calling Student Affairs at 937.778.7850 or emailing [email protected].

