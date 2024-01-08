Tipp EMS transported 4 for CO illness Friday

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to a home in the 5600 block of Peters Road on Friday, Jan. 5, at noon, on a report of an illness consistent with carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

The resident had complaints consistent with CO poisoning and called 911, according to a TCFEC press release.

The resident was met by a medic on scene and the medic upgraded the call type a CO alarm with illness response. Upon entering the residence, the medic’s carbon monoxide monitor activated. This activation prompted the urgent removal of the occupants and crews. Engine 32 was dispatched to assess CO levels within the structure. The occupants advised their family cats were still in the home.

Upon arrival of Engine 32, incident command was established and the crew began triaging patients. Chief 31 responded and assumed command. Additional mutual aid medics were dispatched from Vandalia Fire Department, Butler Township Fire Department, Union Township Life Squad, and city of Union Fire Department to transport the two occupants. Two TCFES crew members were also transported to the hospital and were later released to full active duty.

After life safety concerns were addressed, Engine 32 crews entered the structure and found high levels of carbon monoxide. Engine 32 crews began ventilation and a primary search. Engine 32 crews found and rescued the two family cats.

CenterPoint Energy was dispatched due to the nature of the incident. Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded for traffic control. The Miami County Animal Shelter responded to temporarily house the family pets. Medic 31 was on another incident at the time of the incident. A recall of off-duty TCFES personnel was initiated by command. One captain, one lieutenant, and three firefighters responded to the recall.

Center Point Energy isolated the natural gas service. Carbon monoxide levels returned to normal limits. The owner was notified of the utilities being secured. The origin of the carbon monoxide was isolated to the furnace.

Damages are estimated at $0 to the property and $0 to the contents.

Four injuries were reported at the time of the incident with two being TCFES crew members and the other two being the occupants. Crews were on the scene for approximately three hours.