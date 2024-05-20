Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 11-18

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to 12 emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s four more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia.

There were 10 transports from the scene last week. Two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS at three scenes.

Last Sunday afternoon was the busiest day of the week for Spirit EMS, with five of the 12 calls occurring on that day alone, one of which occurred when the first-out ambulance was already on another call. A second Spirit EMS unit responded to that call along with first responders from Houston Fire.

Of the patients transported, six were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney; three to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy; and one to Kettering Health Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.