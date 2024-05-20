May Merit, Green Thumb Awards announced

TROY — The city of Troy has announced its Merit and Green Thumb Awards for the month of May.

The Troy City Beautification Committee aims to encourage citizens and organizations to beautify and improve personal and/or business properties in Troy, said a press release from the committee.

Each month from May through September, properties are awarded either the Green Thumb Award or the Merit Award. Special signs are given by a member of the Beautification Committee to recipients to be placed in the front lawn of the property. The committee divided the city into approximately 13 districts and each district is eligible to receive at least one award per month.

Awarded the Merit Award for May is: Sam O’Neal, 120-124 W. Canal St.

Awarded the Green Thumb Awards for May are: 222 W. Race St; 160 Paul Revere Way; 512 Lincoln Ave.; Jane Kister, 1160 Cloverdale Drive; Mary and Andrew Ames, 2398 Cara Drive; Denny and Sue Kremer, 135 Carriage Crossing Way; Betty Dankworth, 732 Stonyridge Ave., Rick and Cindy Keylor, 1396 Covent Road, Julie Fair, 37 Cobblestone Drive; Jessica Lyons, 1746 Hunter Ridge Drive; and Joanie Liddy, 689 Sedgwick Way.