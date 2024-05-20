Retirees honored at Troy BOE meeting

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — Retiring faculty and staff were honored at the Troy Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Monday, May 13.

Dave Dilbone, director of Human Resources for Troy City Schools, recognized the retirees in attendance at the last board meeting of the school year.

“I just want to say an overall thank you to our retirees. You look around this room and there are decades of service to Troy City Schools,” Dilbone said.

The following retirees were acknowledged for their service to Troy City Schools: Mark Barhorst; Michele Brann; Wayne Carson; Mary Beth Christian; Barbara Daffner; Susan Holland; Shelly Hurley; Tytus Jacobs; Patricia Kazmaier; Tim Miller; Taffawni Queen; Janet Rhodes; Karen Supinger; Melodie Trent; and Lori West.

A full list of the retirees can be accessed at the Troy City Schools’ website.

The board also heard a presentation from Kyle Elementary School second grade students “Hearts Around the U.S.A.” project.

Matt Dillon, principal of Kyle Elementary, introduced teachers Megan Rutledge, Keshia Nelson, and Amanda Schilling.

“This started as an idea and as you’ll see from the presentation it really turned into a wonderful learning experience for our community,” Dillon said.

In early February, students at Kyle Elementary sent letters to all 50 states in the U.S. hoping to hear back from every state.

The school reached their goal of receiving a letter from every state after just 12 days. To date, they have received over 800 letters of packages including 10 from different countries.

“During this project, our goal was demonstrating command and conventions of standard English. So, looking at capitalization, punctuation, spelling and writing,” Nelson said. “Instead of teaching it in isolation we were able to pull it into this project.”

The students also learned cross-curricular learning from the project through practicing their language, math, social studies, and science skills.

The board also adopted a resolution to award 328 Diplomas to graduates of Troy High School. Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Hobart Arena.

In other business, the board approved the following resolutions:

• The treasurer’s report, the financial report and the five-year financial forecast for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2024, through June 2028.

• To authorize the district to earmark dollars to the maintenance fund.

• To delegate authority and conduct business related to the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) Classroom Facilities Assistant Program (CFAP) project, including change order authority.

• To reject all bids and reauthorize re-bidding of the above ground fuel tank project.

• To accept gifts to the Troy City School District and expressing thanks to the Troy Board of Education.

• The boy’s basketball trip to New Philadelphia.

• The federal lunch program and free and reduced-price lunches and breakfasts.

• To adopt the Miami County & Montgomery County Educational Service Center Resolution.

• The consent agenda, which included resignations, leaves of absence and new hires for the 2024 to 2025 school year.

The next Troy BOE meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 10.