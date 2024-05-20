Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:02 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Fifth Third Bank on West Main Street in Tipp City.

SUNDAY

-6:24 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 300 block of Stichter Road in Newton Township.

-2:15 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the 9500 block of Country Club Road in Springcreek Township.

SATURDAY

-1:11 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies arrested a male for disrupting public services at the central block of Main Street in Covington.

-1:10 a.m.: traffic stop. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 7100 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township and charged a driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) and driving under suspension.

FRIDAY

-1:02 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 4000 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township.

-12:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft of two trailers at the 8900 block of Horseshoe Bend Road in Newton Township.

-7:11 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the corner of Piqua-Troy Road and Eldean Road in Staunton Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.