YMCA Track Club to begin in Piqua

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Track Club on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning June 3, 2024 at the Piqua High School Alexander Stadium.

This club, said a YMCA press release, is for youth from 6 to 16 years of age. Participants may choose to learn sprints, distance, and long jump, and then have the option to compete in track meets at the village of Yellow Springs.

The cost is $45 for members and $80 for nonmembers.

For more information contact Jaime Hull, Miami County YMCA operations and programming director, at 937-773-9622.