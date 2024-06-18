Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 9-15

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s one more response than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district, including Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the Village of Russia.

There were three transports from the scene last week, all of which were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney. Spirit EMS was assisted by Russia Fire first responders on two calls. There was one patient that refused transport after accidentally activating a medical alert device. Russia Fire and Spirit EMS were also called to a report of a possible injury accident, but responding crews were canceled when it was determined a phone sensed a crash when a phone fell from atop a car traveling down the road and struck the pavement, thus alerting 9-1-1 of a possible accident. The phone was later reclaimed by its owner as fire and EMS units were checking the area for the reported crash.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.