St. Boniface/St. Mary Mission Committee rummage sale July 8, 9

PIQUA — The 10th annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface / St. Mary Parishes, is set for July 8 and 9.

The sale will be held in the Caserta Activities Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. The sale hours are Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica.

A variety of household items, including toys, holiday decorations, and more will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food-stand, a purse/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items. On Sunday, everything (except food) is half price.

Donations are being accepted for the rummage sale. To arrange donation pick-up or for additional information, contact Don Stonerock at 937-773-2400.

-Please no clothing, baby cribs, car seats, mattresses, or CRT TVs.