TROY — Fathers are “plane” awesome! So why not give him something he will never forget, an open cockpit biplane ride at WACO Air Museum.

It is a ride of a lifetime. Hear the roar of the engine and feel the wind in your hair as you soar over downtown Troy and the Great Miami River. Each ride purchase includes a free admission to the WACO Air Museum which features two hangers of vintage WACO aircraft and historic aviation artifacts. Experience and learn about the “Golden Age of Aviation” in which Dayton and the Miami Valley played such a key role.

Biplane Rides will be offered 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both June 17 and 18, weather permitting. Walk-ins are welcome or call to schedule. Go to www.wacoairmuseum.org for more information. Certificates can be purchased on the website, by calling 937-335-9226 or stopping at the museum gift shop. WACO Air Museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.