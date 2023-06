Tipp City native named as Presidential Scholar

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Isabelle Caroline Crow of Tipp City, Ohio, a senior majoring in chemical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

