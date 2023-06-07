Miami University announces local students on Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Jack McMaken, of Tipp City; Efrain Perez, Tipp City; Sophia Yarwick, of Tipp City; Sofia do Valle Pereira Esteves, of Troy; Josiah Brewer, of Bradford; Madison Burton, of Troy; Abigail Cartwright, of Tipp City; Seth Daly, of Covington; Daniel Gerling, of Troy; Emma Lehman, of Tipp City; Savannah Scaggs, of Troy; Jenna Stockslager, of Troy; Luke Blake, of Tipp City; Luke Earhart, of Troy; Peter Guevara, of Tipp City; Parker Heim, of Troy; Patrick McCaffrey, of Tipp City; Chris Nichols, of Troy; Abby Oberbeck, of Troy; Ann Pannapara, of Troy; Cadence Ray, of Piqua; David Shininger, of Tipp City; Jackson Subler, of Tipp City; Oscar Avila, of Troy; Holly Beasley, of Covington; Randi Nichols, of Conover; Noelle Dexter, of Troy; and Olivia Willke, of Troy.

