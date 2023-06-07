Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SATURDAY

-10:25 p.m.: domestic disturbance. Police received a report from an individual who came into the police station of domestic violence.

-3:46 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of forced entry into a motor vehicle and a stolen purse from a business in the 200 block of Parkwood Drive. Police located the purse in the roadway and returned it to the owner. No items observed stolen from the vehicle. Incident occurred between 1:30 and 3 p.m. on June 2.

-12:47 p.m.: drug offense. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rosedale Drive and Oak Drive. The driver was intoxicated and had an outstanding warrant. Male was charged with drug trafficking and drug possession as well as a stop sign violation.

FRIDAY

-9:38 a.m.: drug offense. Police performed a traffic stop in the are of Cayman Circle and Tipp Cowlesville Road. The driver was charged with driving under OVI suspension and three counts of drug possession.

-7:10 a.m.: crash. Police received a report of a hit-skip crash that occurred over night in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

THURSDAY

-10:58 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of juveniles walking through the reporting party’s back yard in the 700 block of Aspen Drive.

-9:25 a.m.: trespassing complaint. Officers responded to a business in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A upon receiving a report of a belligerent customer.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel