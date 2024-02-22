St. Mary Church continues serving Lenten Fish Fries

PIQUA — The Lenten fish fries will continue at St. Mary Church in Piqua on Friday, March 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals will be served in the cafeteria at Piqua Catholic for dine-in or carry-out.

Meals will be $12 for adults, seniors and carry-out will be $10, and children 12 and under will be $8.

Meals will feature baked or fried fish, french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, and a dinner roll. Desserts will also be available for purchase.

Additional fish fries will be held on March 8, 15 and 22.