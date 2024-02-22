Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-4:42 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of School Street in Bradford.

WEDNESDAY

-8:55 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 5700 block of North County Road 25A in Washington Township.

-3:44 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of North Branch Run in Monroe Township.

-12:38 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 3900 block of West State route 55 in Concord Township.

-10:41 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South State route 202 in Staunton Township.

-9:53 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7900 block of Windham Drive in Bethel Township.

MONDAY

-3:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6700 block of US Route 40 in Brandt.

-3:36 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Miami Acres Animal Hospital om North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-2:59 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 5900 block of Troy-Sidney Road in Staunton Township.

-2:43 p.m.: fraud. deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2400 block of East Rusk Road in Staunton Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.